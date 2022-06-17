9,758 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $156.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.01 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

