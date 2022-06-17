NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is BlackRock Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $52,304,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 314.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,629,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,990 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $154.01 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

