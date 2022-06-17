Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 13,910 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venator Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 163,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,620,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.36. The company has a market cap of $435.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

