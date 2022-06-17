William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $106.62 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $106,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

