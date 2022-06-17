Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,001 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 314.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,629,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.01 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $390.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.