JustInvest LLC Purchases 32,776 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

