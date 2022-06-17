BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $5,316,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 112,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $19,391,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $179.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.07 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

