NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,572 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $156.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $154.01 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

