Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $273.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.72 and its 200-day moving average is $338.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.73 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.