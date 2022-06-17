C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,275 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $141.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $140.59 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average is $162.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.