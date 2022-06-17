The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 61,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $273.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.34. The company has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.