The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.5% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

Home Depot stock opened at $273.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.73 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.