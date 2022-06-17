BlackRock Inc. Has $4.43 Billion Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $4,430,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.06.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

