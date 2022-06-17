Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,341.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2,622.47. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

