Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 20,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 220,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.96.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.