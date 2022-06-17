Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 202 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,341.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,622.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

