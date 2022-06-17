WMS Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $137.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.