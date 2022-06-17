Regatta Capital Group LLC Invests $330,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $179.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

