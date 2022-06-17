Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.70

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 32720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

