Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New $279,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 112,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $19,391,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $179.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $178.07 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.