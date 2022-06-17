Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,125 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.48 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.80.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

