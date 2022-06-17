HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.71.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $171.56 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.13 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.37 and its 200-day moving average is $239.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

