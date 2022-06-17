3,467 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $273.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.73 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.34. The stock has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

