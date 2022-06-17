Bullseye Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 191 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $639.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.34 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $815.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $913.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.56 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

