Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $23,277,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $1,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

