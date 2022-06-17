Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $142.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.