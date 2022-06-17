Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 408 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $273.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.73 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.72 and a 200-day moving average of $338.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

