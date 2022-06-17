Bullseye Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

NYSE:PG opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

