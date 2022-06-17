Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $130.59

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $130.59 and last traded at $130.79, with a volume of 175642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

The company has a market cap of $319.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.78.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

