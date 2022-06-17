Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 275.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

