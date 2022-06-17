The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $42,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

