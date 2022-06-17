Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,120.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,333.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,616.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

