Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes $115,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,001.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,374.13 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,050.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,996.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,142.44.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

