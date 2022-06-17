Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,341.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,622.47.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

