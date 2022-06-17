RS Crum Inc. Invests $295,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 288.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 307.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,135,357,000 after buying an additional 11,420,612 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day moving average of $237.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $154.01 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $390.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

