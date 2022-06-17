1,017 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,341.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,622.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

