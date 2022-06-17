Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 598 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,120.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,333.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,616.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

