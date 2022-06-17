Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after buying an additional 1,743,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after buying an additional 1,302,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after buying an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of QSR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $69.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.
QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
