Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

