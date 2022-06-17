SBK Financial Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 841 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of SBK Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,120.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,333.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,616.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.