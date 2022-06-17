Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.7% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $156.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day moving average of $237.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $154.01 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

