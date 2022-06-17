SBK Financial Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of SBK Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.