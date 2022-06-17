Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.37 and its 200 day moving average is $244.36.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

