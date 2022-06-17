SBK Financial Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of SBK Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

