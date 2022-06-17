Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned 0.15% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 843.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $69.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

