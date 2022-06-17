Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.55

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.55 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 2628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.
The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.