Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.55

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.55 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 2628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

