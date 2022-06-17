Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.56

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 17251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

