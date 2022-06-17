5,576 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 325,339 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,042,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,878,000 after purchasing an additional 97,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

