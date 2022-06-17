Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 16250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.84 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Altiplano Metals alerts:

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in the Americas. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.