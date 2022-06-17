Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

